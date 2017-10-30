Forecast: A cool start to the work week

SUMMARY: Skies are sunny through the week with temperatures on the cool side to start the week but gradually warming back to the 70s by mid to late week to start November. Details:



THIS MORNING: Skies are clear this morning but it is chilly. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s with a few places along the coast in the 50s. It is breezy with winds out of the west at 10 to 20 mph so it makes the air feel like it’s in the mid to upper 30s outside.

THIS AFTERNOON: Lots of sunshine and breezy conditions early with highs around 60. Winds are out of the west at 15 to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear tonight but winds are much calmer. Temps stay on the chilly side.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure builds in for Tuesday and Wednesday before a disturbance approaches the area late week.

TROPICS: A cluster of storms has a 40% chance of developing out in the open Atlantic. For the latest, click here

