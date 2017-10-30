Forecast: A cool start to the work week

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: Skies are sunny through the week with temperatures on the cool side to start the week but gradually warming back to the 70s by mid to late week to start November. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are clear this morning but it is chilly. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s with a few places along the coast in the 50s. It is breezy with winds out of the west at 10 to 20 mph so it makes the air feel like it’s in the mid to upper 30s outside.

THIS AFTERNOON: Lots of sunshine and breezy conditions early with highs around 60. Winds are out of the west at 15 to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear tonight but winds are much calmer. Temps stay on the chilly side.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure builds in for Tuesday and Wednesday before a disturbance approaches the area late week.

TROPICS: A cluster of storms has a 40% chance of developing out in the open Atlantic. For the latest, click here

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Mon
41° F
precip:
0%
7am
Mon
41° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
40° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
42° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
45° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
48° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
50° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
53° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
56° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
57° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
58° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
58° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
56° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
52° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
50° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
48° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
48° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
47° F
precip:
0%
12am
Tue
46° F
precip:
0%
1am
Tue
45° F
precip:
0%
2am
Tue
45° F
precip:
0%
3am
Tue
45° F
precip:
0%
4am
Tue
44° F
precip:
0%
5am
Tue
44° F
precip:
0%
6am
Tue
43° F
precip:
0%
7am
Tue
43° F
precip:
0%
8am
Tue
43° F
precip:
0%
9am
Tue
47° F
precip:
0%
10am
Tue
53° F
precip:
0%
11am
Tue
58° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Tue
61° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Tue
64° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Tue
66° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Tue
67° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Tue
67° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Tue
67° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Tue
65° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Tue
59° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
55° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Tue
53° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Tue
52° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Tue
51° F
precip:
0%
12am
Wed
49° F
precip:
10%
1am
Wed
48° F
precip:
10%
2am
Wed
47° F
precip:
10%
3am
Wed
47° F
precip:
10%
4am
Wed
46° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.