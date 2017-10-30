Documentary aims to help grieving parents

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A mother in the east is taking the devastating loss of her daughter and turning it into something to help families going through the same pain.

Anna Nalepka and her family have lived in Greenville since 1995.

“I got a message from her one day it was March 17th, Saint Patrick’s Day, she said Mom something happened,” said Nalepka. “She did musicals, she won singing contests, she won beauty contests, and she did soccer. She was very much that kid who wanted to do everything.”

It was that spirit that carried her daughter, Stephanie, to adult life.

She entered the Air Force and served in Italy.

“She got married on a mountain top in Greece. The most amazing thing you could want for your child,” Nalepka said.

After years in the service she stepped away to focus on making a family.

That is when Stephanie started to feel pain.

Nalepka said, “She Facebook messaged me. She said they’re transferring her to a different center and I said, ‘Where are they transferring you?’ and she said the cancer research center in Italy.”

The diagnosis came back as breast cancer.

Stephanie would return to the east but resisted treatment. Her diagnosis looked promising until a checkup in the summer of 2016.

Nalepka said, “They went into her back, the dye showed up in her breast. What she didn’t expect was the dye showed up in her brain.”

Stephanie was given four weeks to live, but it was only days.

“July 12th, 2016 at 5:23pm, my daughter left,” said Nalepka. “She passed away in my arms.”

15 months after her daughter’s death Nalepka continues to grieve.

“I went to a very, very dark place and I didn’t know how to get out,” said Nalepka.

She’s working with a production team to make a documentary to help other parents going through the same thing.

Ron Cooper is helping produce the documentary. He said, “It’s purposely to create a dialogue so that people can start saying this is ok to talk about.”

“Her spirit’s here. Her spirit’s with me.

Nalepka said she now moves forward in life with a new purpose.

“Once I realized I could help other people again, it’s her spirit that pushes me to do it,” Nalepka said.

Nalepka will be holding a fundraiser at Villa Verde in Greenville on Wednesday, November 1st at 5pm.

For more information on the documentary CLICK HERE.