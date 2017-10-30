Deputies: Argument ends in shooting in Maysville

MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One person is recovering after a fight ends in a shooting in Maysville.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 8:45p.m. on October 28th.

Deputies say they were called to a home on Belgrade Swansboro Road in Maysville in reference to a person shot. Investigators say the person shot ran from the area to a home nearby. The victim was taken to New Hanover Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says the incident stemmed from an argument between two people. The argument then led to both people shooting at each other.

Investigators recovered several guns from the area including a shotgun, handgun, and rifle.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation into the incident is ongoing.