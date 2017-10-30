Deputies: Argument ends in shooting in Maysville

By Published: Updated:

MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One person is recovering after a fight ends in a shooting in Maysville.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 8:45p.m. on October 28th.

Deputies say they were called to a home on Belgrade Swansboro Road in Maysville in reference to a  person shot. Investigators say the person shot ran from the area to a home nearby. The victim was taken to New Hanover Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says the incident stemmed from an argument between two people. The argument then led to both people shooting at each other.

Investigators recovered several guns from the area including a shotgun, handgun, and rifle.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s