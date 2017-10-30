Breast cancer myths debunked by leading oncologist doctors

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) —- Breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women and the second leading cause of cancer deaths in women, according to the American cancer society.

Due to October being Breast Cancer Awareness month, some doctors are working to clear up breast cancer myths.

Myths include:

Just because you don’t have a family history of breast cancer doesn’t mean you can’t get it.

About 2,000 men in the US will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.

Antiperspirants and deodorants are not linked with causing breast cancer.

Stimulants like coffee aren’t proven to have an impact. “Caffeine has not been shown to increase your chance of breast cancer,” said Dr. Preeti Subhedar, Winship breast surgical oncologist.

Doctors do suggest having monthly checkups and doing yearly mammograms.