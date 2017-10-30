Breast cancer myths debunked by leading oncologist doctors

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) —- Breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women and the second leading cause of cancer deaths in women, according to the American cancer society.

Due to October being Breast Cancer Awareness month, some doctors are working to clear up breast cancer myths.

Myths include:

  • Just because you don’t have a family history of breast cancer doesn’t mean you can’t get it.
  • About  2,000  men in the US will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.
  • Antiperspirants and deodorants are not linked with causing breast cancer.
  • Stimulants like coffee aren’t proven to have an impact.  “Caffeine has not been shown to increase your chance of breast cancer,” said Dr. Preeti Subhedar, Winship breast surgical oncologist.

Doctors do suggest having monthly checkups and doing yearly mammograms.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s