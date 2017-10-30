BOCO Crossfit works out for cancer awareness

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Athletes at BOCO Crossfit in Washington worked out and worked together to raise money for cancer awareness on Sunday.

The gym opened Sunday to anyone who wanted to contribute to a goal of a combined distance of 1-million meters.

There was no set time limit and those participating could do any sort of cardio that worked for them.

People of all ages joined in by running, biking, rowing, walking, skiing, and more to reach the goal.

The gym’s owner said the cause is personal to him since has a group of cancer survivors who’ve trained regularly over the past several years.

He said he has seen the effects of exercise on them, both personally and physically.

“The motto is friends don’t let friend’s battle cancer alone,” said Manny Vidal, crossfit director. “So that’s what we’re doing together for this.”

For more information on making online donations visit the gym’s website, www.bococrossfit.com.