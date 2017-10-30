Amazon Key offers a way to let strangers into your house while you’re out

By Published:
FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2010 file photo, an Amazon.com package awaits delivery from UPS in Palo Alto, Calif. Amazon is suing more than 1,000 people for advertising their services writing fake reviews for as little as $5 as it seeks to crack down on bogus reviews on its site. The complaint filed Friday, Oct. 16, 2015 in King County Superior Court in Seattle marks the latest effort by the online powerhouse to crack down on fraud on its site. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

NEW YORK, N.Y. (CBS NEWS) — Would you let a stranger in your house? Would you do it for someone dropping off that amazing thing you ordered? Amazon (AMZN) hopes so.

The online retailer will launch a service next month called Amazon Key that would allow delivery people walk into your home to drop off a box when you’re not there.

Those who want the service would first have to buy a camera and a Wi-Fi connected lock from the Seattle company that starts at $250. Shoppers can then select in-home delivery on the Amazon. When the delivery person shows up, the camera starts recording and the door unlocks.

Here’s the service explained in an Amazon video:

It’s not just for Amazon deliveries, either—the service can be used to let in guests and will soon let customers schedule in-home visits from more than 1,200 businesses on Amazon Home Services, including house cleaners and dog walkers, CNET reported. The service will be available in 37 cities on Nov. 8, Amazon said.

Amazon Key could offer a big benefit for city dwellers whose packages have been stolen from their doorsteps, damaged by rain or snow, or just had delivery delayed because a person was not home to open the door. As CNET notes, damaged deliveries are costly for e-retailers like Amazon, which then need to field calls from annoyed shoppers and refill lost orders. In all, 31 percent of people have experienced package theft, according to a survey this year from Shorr Packaging.

Rival Walmart (WMT) is currently testing a similar service in California’s Silicon Valley that delivers food straight to customers’ refrigerators. Peter Larsen, Amazon’s vice president of delivery technology, would not comment to CNET whether Amazon plans to use a similar service for groceries.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s