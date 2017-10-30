4 inmates indicted for murder in Pasquotank prison incident

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Four inmates charged in a failed escape at the Pasquotank Correctional Institution have been indicted on several charges, including murder.

District Attorney Andrew Womble tells WAVY.com all four were indicted on two counts each of first-degree murder.

Two prison employees died and several others were injured Oct. 12, after inmates started a fire at the prison’s sewing plant. Officials said several inmates tried unsuccessfully to escape after the fire.

Officials announced charges against Wisezah Buckman, Seth Frazier, Mikel Brady and Jonathan Monk in a news conference last week.

Womble says the four were indicted on several other charges — burning public building, attempted escape from state prison, felony riot, attempted murder and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries.