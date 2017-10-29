Grifton Police investigating overnight armed robbery of sweepstakes

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Grifton Police are investigating an armed robbery of Ricky’s Sweepstakes Saturday night.

Police say the call came in around 9:50 p.m. According to police, three hooded suspects walked in with guns. Police say one of the suspects fired a single shot, which hit the wall.

The suspects fled on foot with between $500 and $1,000 in cash. No one was injured during the incident.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is helping with the investigation. Currently, authorities are reviewing video surveillance set up inside of the business.

Anyone with information should contact Grifton Police at 252-524-4161.