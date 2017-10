GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Arbys located on Firetower Road.

According to police, the call came in around 7:10 p.m. Police say one suspect entered the Arbys and demanded money.

The suspect then fled on foot. Police say the suspect was caught a short time after and is in custody.

We will update this with more information as it becomes available.