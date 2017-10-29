Forecast: First Alert Weather Day early then turning windy and cooler

SUMMARY: A First Alert Weather Day is in effect through noon Sunday. There is a small chance for a severe storm with gusty winds and a quick spin up tornado at the coast this morning.



TODAY: Scattered showers and a few storms through the day. There is a small chance for a severe storm with gusty winds and a quick spin up tornado at the coast this morning. Turning windy this afternoon with highs in the 70’s.

TONIGHT: A shower this evening. Otherwise windy with clearing skies. Much cooler. Lows will be in the upper 30’s and low 40’s inland, mid 40’s at the coast.

MONDAY: Sunny, breezy, and cooler. Highs will struggle to get to around 60.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure builds to our south bringing sunshine and a warming trend through the week. The next cold front brings the chance the chance for rain late in the week and into next weekend.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Philippe crosses the Florida peninsula but stays well off the Carolina coast. For the latest, click here

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 66 ° F precip: 0% 66 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 10% 65 ° F precip: 30% 66 ° F precip: 40% 68 ° F precip: 50% 70 ° F precip: 60% 71 ° F precip: 60% 73 ° F precip: 70% 72 ° F precip: 60% 71 ° F precip: 80% 70 ° F precip: 70% 65 ° F precip: 40% 58 ° F precip: 20% 53 ° F precip: 10% 51 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 58 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast