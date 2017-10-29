Forecast: First Alert Weather Day early then turning windy and cooler

SUMMARY: A First Alert Weather Day is in effect through noon Sunday. There is a small chance for a severe storm with gusty winds and a quick spin up tornado at the coast this morning.

TODAY: Scattered showers and a few storms through the day. There is a small chance for a severe storm with gusty winds and a quick spin up tornado at the coast this morning. Turning windy this afternoon with highs in the 70’s.

TONIGHT: A shower this evening. Otherwise windy with clearing skies. Much cooler. Lows will be in the upper 30’s and low 40’s inland, mid 40’s at the coast.

MONDAY: Sunny, breezy, and cooler. Highs will struggle to get to around 60.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure builds to our south bringing sunshine and a warming trend through the week. The next cold front brings the chance the chance for rain late in the week and into next weekend.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Philippe crosses the Florida peninsula but stays well off the Carolina coast. For the latest, click here

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Sun
66° F
precip:
0%
7am
Sun
66° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sun
65° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sun
65° F
precip:
30%
10am
Sun
66° F
precip:
40%
11am
Sun
68° F
precip:
50%
12pm
Sun
70° F
precip:
60%
1pm
Sun
71° F
precip:
60%
2pm
Sun
73° F
precip:
70%
3pm
Sun
72° F
precip:
60%
4pm
Sun
71° F
precip:
80%
5pm
Sun
70° F
precip:
70%
6pm
Sun
65° F
precip:
40%
7pm
Sun
58° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Sun
53° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sun
51° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sun
49° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
47° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
46° F
precip:
0%
1am
Mon
45° F
precip:
0%
2am
Mon
44° F
precip:
0%
3am
Mon
43° F
precip:
0%
4am
Mon
42° F
precip:
0%
5am
Mon
41° F
precip:
0%
6am
Mon
41° F
precip:
0%
7am
Mon
40° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
40° F
precip:
0%
9am
Mon
42° F
precip:
0%
10am
Mon
46° F
precip:
0%
11am
Mon
50° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Mon
53° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Mon
55° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Mon
57° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Mon
58° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Mon
59° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Mon
60° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Mon
58° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Mon
54° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Mon
51° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Mon
50° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Mon
49° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Mon
49° F
precip:
0%
12am
Tue
47° F
precip:
0%
1am
Tue
47° F
precip:
0%
2am
Tue
46° F
precip:
0%
3am
Tue
46° F
precip:
0%
4am
Tue
44° F
precip:
0%
5am
Tue
44° F
precip:
0%
