Senior citizens go head to head for state basketball tournament

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Team “Red Fox” was just one of the teams that left it all on the court today.

As seniors ranging in age from 50 to 100 gathered to go head to head in their biggest basketball game of the year.

“It’s very competitive,” said Greenville competitor, Ethel Lytle. “I remember I was playing I think last year when another team, I had to remind them that we’re not NBA. We’re not playing for money, we’re playing for fun.”

North Carolina Senior Games are a league that serves all 100 counties, from the mountains to the coast and basketball is one of their most popular sports.

“We’re from Brevard, most of us, from western North Carolina, about six and a half hours away from here, said competitor, Lyndon Clayton. “This is my sixteenth year coming. We just love to play and we play hard, we have fun. This is a wonderful environment.”

The the best advice for this tournament is slow and steady wins the game!

“We don’t play as long as we played when we were younger,” said Lytle. “Sometimes you forget that you’re not that young and you just have to make sure that you don’t get hurt.”

Especially the teams with players who are eighty years old – “I’m 97,” said Hickory competitor, Joan Andrews. “I think everybody ought to come and have a chance.”

“I have to play one day and recuperate two or three,” said Clayton.

Win or lose, sore joints or not, the slam dunk of this fierce competition is having fun.

“We are a family,” said Lytle. “We’re a great family, a great team and I just love it.”