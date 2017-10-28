Medical center on Outer Banks to close by end of year

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (AP) — One of the first medical centers to open on the Outer Banks is closing before the end of the year.

The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk, Virginia, reports Sentara Kitty Hawk will close in December, 26 years after it opened. Its patients will have to travel to hospitals in Nags Head, Elizabeth City or to Virginia.

A news release from Sentara Healthcare says the medical center has continues to have problems with the building despite several repairs. Pasquotank County commissioner Jeff Dixon says the center has consistently lost money.

The center provides services such as urgent care, family physicians and specialists in sports medicine and women’s health.

Other Sentara services will remain open on the Outer Banks, including Sentara Family Medicine Physicians in Manteo and Sentara Cardiology Specialists in Kitty Hawk.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com