Local wakeboarding park holds first annual “WaketoberFest”

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — WaketoberFest 2017 – that’s the name of the first annual festival held by Cable Paradise Park, a wakeboarding park in Ayden.

They held the event to wrap up the wakeboarding season, which runs from April through October.

It featured wakeboarding contests, vendors, games, food truck “Shep’s Farm to Truck” and Trollingwood provided beverages.

They also had a Halloween costume contest.

“The great thing about cable wakeboarding,” said owner, Sam Burney. “Is there is not that many of these parks around and people will travel a decent distance to come to one of these parks. It’s a ton of fun, a really great time.

