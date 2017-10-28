First Alert Tropical Update: Tropical system forming in the western Caribbean

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: A new tropical storm will likely for in the western Caribbean Sea by later today. Click on the video for more details.

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated. To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

9am
Sat
53° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
60° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
66° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
67° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
70° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
72° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
72° F
precip:
10%
4pm
Sat
72° F
precip:
10%
5pm
Sat
72° F
precip:
10%
6pm
Sat
70° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Sat
66° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Sat
65° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Sat
64° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Sat
64° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Sat
63° F
precip:
10%
12am
Sun
63° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sun
63° F
precip:
40%
2am
Sun
63° F
precip:
50%
3am
Sun
63° F
precip:
80%
4am
Sun
63° F
precip:
90%
5am
Sun
63° F
precip:
90%
6am
Sun
64° F
precip:
80%
7am
Sun
64° F
precip:
80%
8am
Sun
63° F
precip:
70%
9am
Sun
64° F
precip:
60%
10am
Sun
66° F
precip:
60%
11am
Sun
68° F
precip:
50%
12pm
Sun
67° F
precip:
40%
1pm
Sun
68° F
precip:
70%
2pm
Sun
69° F
precip:
70%
3pm
Sun
68° F
precip:
80%
4pm
Sun
68° F
precip:
60%
5pm
Sun
68° F
precip:
30%
6pm
Sun
64° F
precip:
30%
7pm
Sun
58° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Sun
54° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sun
51° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sun
49° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sun
48° F
precip:
0%
12am
Mon
46° F
precip:
0%
1am
Mon
45° F
precip:
0%
2am
Mon
44° F
precip:
0%
3am
Mon
43° F
precip:
0%
4am
Mon
42° F
precip:
0%
5am
Mon
42° F
precip:
0%
6am
Mon
40° F
precip:
0%
7am
Mon
39° F
precip:
0%
8am
Mon
39° F
precip:
0%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

3 thoughts on “First Alert Tropical Update: Tropical system forming in the western Caribbean

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s