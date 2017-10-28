Forecast: First Alert Weather Day late Saturday through Sunday

SUMMARY: A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for late Saturday and Sunday. A strong cold front will combine with tropical moisture to produce heavy showers and a few thunderstorms, some which could be severe.

TODAY: Sunshine gives way to clouds through the day. A few showers are possible, especially along and east of Highway 17. Highs will be in the 70’s.

TONIGHT: Windy with showers and storms. A few storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and a quick spin up tornado possible. Lows will be in the 60’s.

SUNDAY: Stormy through the morning, then turning windy with a few showers through the end of the day. Highs will again be in the 70’s.

A LOOK AHEAD: High pressure builds in with a cool start to next week. Temperatures gradually warm back into the 70’s with the chance for a few showers by the end of the week.

TROPICS: A new tropical storm will likely for in the western Caribbean Sea by later today. For the latest, click here

