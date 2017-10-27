Touchdown Friday-Week 11

Here is the schedule for week 11 of the high school football season and Touchdown Friday. Check back later for all of the night’s scores…

TOUCHDOWN FRIDAY TOP 9

(1) East Duplin vs James Kenan

(2) Tarboro –  IDLE

(3) Wallace-Rose Hill vs Clinton

(4) Havelock at Swansboro

(5) DH Conley at Southern Wayne

(6) South Central at CB Aycock

(7) Jacksonville vs White Oak

(8) North Duplin vs Rosewood

(9) SW Edgecombe at North Johnston

(9) Edenton vs Manteo

Other Games:

Kinston at Washington

West Carteret at Northside-Jacksonville

Northside-Pinetown at Jones Sr.

Dixon at Lejeune

South Lenoir at North Lenoir

North Edgecombe at Rocky Mount Prep

Spring Creek at Goldsboro

Eastern Wayne at JH Rose

Croatan at Trsk

Faith Christian at Parrott Academy

East Carteret at Richlands

Princeton at Lakewood

Southern Nash at Rocky Mount

Pamlico at Riverside

Roanoke Rapids at Warren County

SW Onslow at Pender

Southside at South Creek

SE Halifax at NW Halifax

Ayden-Grifton at West Craven

Nash Central at North Pitt

Farmville Central at Beddingfield

Gates at Plymouth

Bertie at Currituck

Camden at Perquimans

First Flight at Northeastern

Pasquotank at Hertford County

Wilson Fike at Northern Nash

Franklinton at Wilson Hunt

