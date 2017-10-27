Spooky events happening this weekend in eastern North Carolina

With Halloween almost here, here are a few spooky events happening in eastern North Carolina this weekend:

GREENVILLE:

2nd Annual Trunk or Treat at Hope Farms and Learning Center – Hope Farms and Learning Center will hold its 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat on Saturday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The event is free, and food will be for sale as well as other items! There will also be an animal ride, tickets are $1.

Free Halloween Comicfest 2017 at Worlds Coolest – World’s Coolest Comics will present Halloween Comicfest 2017 on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. The day will be filed with free comic books, amazing sales, raffles, door prizes and a costume contest.

2017 Halloween ARTini – The Greenville Museum of Art (GMA) will hold its 2017 Halloweeni ARTini on Friday from 7 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Celebrate “stranger things” with great food, beverages, music, entertainment, and a costume contest! All proceeds support the GMA’s mission to promote the Visual Arts through the growing permanent collection, dynamic exhibitions, and meaningful educational programs. Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for non-member. Tickets include: 1) open bar stocked with signature mARTinis (beer and wine also available); 2) heavy hors-d’oeuvres from local restaurants; 3) live DJ and dance performances; and 4) costume contest entry.

HAVELOCK:

Nightmare Fear Factory – The Nightmare Fear Factory at 29 Park Lane will be open Friday and Saturday night starting at 7 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.nightmarefactorync.com.

2nd Annual CMN Halloween Spooktacular – The Havelock Wal-Mart Parking Lot will hold its Halloween Spooktacular on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The event will have many local vendors. The event will support the local Children’s Hospital. At 5 p.m.until 8 p.m. CMN will hold its 2nd Annual Halloween Trunk or Treat. The costume contest will also be held at 11 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE:

Jump In Jax Annual Halloween Bash on Sun – The event will be held on Sunday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Children that come dressed in a costume will receive a goody bag. Judging for best costume will start at 4 p.m. and the winners will be announced at 5 p.m. First place will receive a free family night meal deal. A free bounce pass and 100 tickets. Second place will receive a free bounce pass and 100 tickets.Third place will receive 100 tickets. Our Family Night Meal Deal will also be available during the event! Family Night includes Admission for up to 2 children, and 2 Adults, 1 large Cheese OR Pepperoni pizza and 4 drinks for $25.00 plus If you have extra children they receive $2.00 off Regular admission. Additional pizza available for $10.00 each. (*Dinner Only* Pizza will arrive between the hours of 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. and is only available Sunday nights).

Oktoberfest – The 10th Annual Onslow Oktoberfest will occur in downtown Jacksonville on Saturday at the Riverwalk Crossing Park.

The event will be full of games, vendors, and entertainment including dance crews, amusement rides, a pageant, reptiles, pony rides, and dog costumes. The event will last from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

KINSTON:

Children’s Halloween Painting Event – The Heritage will hot a Halloween painting event on Saturday. This is a kids’ event, but anyone can come paint. Reservations are $20 per person with max seating of 24. You will be able to choose from (4) paintings, or your child can paint anything their imagination can conjure up. Painting choices can be viewed on our website along with making reservations. The event will be held at 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.theheritage.com.

Trick or Treats on the River – The Neuseway Nature Park will host Trick or Treats on the River on Friday. The event will be located at the Neauseway Nature Park and will last from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. The event will include: trick-or-treating with the staff, meeting a snake, roasting marshmellows, and a number of crafts/activities. The event will also include a haunted hayride. Children are encouraged to wear their costumes to this event.

NEW BERN:

Ghost walk – The New Bern Historical Society will hold its annual Ghostwalk on Friday and Saturday. The will be held at 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. each day. Tickets are: NBHS members: $13, students with current ID: $13, active duty military and family members with ID: $13, children 3-12: $5 (under 3 free), adult days of event: $22, special ghostly group rate of 13 or more: $13 each. Tickets are on sale at the following outlets: New Bern: New Bern Historical Society, Mitchell Hardware, Bank of the Arts, Craven County Convention & Visitors Center, Harris Teeter (both Glenburnie & Carolina Colours locations), Morehead City: Harris Teeter (avail Oct 5), Havelock: MCAS Cherry Point Information Ticket & Travel Office, and Greenville: ASAP Photo. This is a kid friendly event.

Halloween Spooktacular – New Bern KOA Holiday will put on their Halloween Spooktacular Friday and Saturday at 3 p.m. The weekend event will be full activities including, a glow stick hayride and costume parade. Prizes will be awarded for best costume and best decorated site. For ticket information visit http://www.koa.com.

WASHINGTON:

Fall Festival Ridgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center – IThe Ridgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center will hold their fall festival on from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event will include baked goods, some clothing and home goods for sale, games, a cake walk and small prizes. The event will support the residence of the center. This event is kid friendly.

Halloween Carnival and Frankenweenie – This Halloween event will be held on Saturday at the Arts of the Pamlico. The Halloween carnival starts at 1 p.m. and will be followed by Frankenweenie the movie at 2 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door. Beverages and popcorn will be for sale.