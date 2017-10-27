River Park North will hold hunting and fishing event on Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — River Park North is hosting a hunting and fishing day this Saturday.

The event is an opportunity for people in Greenville to go out and experience everything the park has to offer.

The goal of the event is to teach the safety practices and laws regarding hunting and fishing.

All fish caught during the day can be kept.

The lineup of activities ranges from kayaking to arrow throwing.

“It gets people out and into the park, gets them active, and gets them connected to some of the resources that they already have,” said Christopher Horrigan, Parks Coordinator.

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

A park fishing license is not needed for the event, but participants will still need a state one.

