Rep. Walter B. Jones calls for full release of JFK documents

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Earlier this month, eastern North Carolina Congressman Walter B. Jones and Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grasserly called for a full public disclosure of documents related to the JFK assassination.

Some documents were released Thursday, but others remain classified.

“This is a start,” said Jones. “A lot of information the American people will have access to, experts on the assassination will have access to. I just think to a certain point that those agencies that are not willing today, but will have to six months from now, must have something to hide.”

Jones said he plans to continue to push for full disclosure.

“I want to see all of the information released,” said Jones. “I will be sending a letter this afternoon to the White House, to President Trump, first thanking him and asking him to please keep his word and mak(e) sure that all of the information, including the CIA, will be made available to the public.”

Jones said former President George Bush Sr. signed a law in 1992 that all of the information regarding the JFK files would be publicly released by October of 2018.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s