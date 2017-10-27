Parents frustrated over redistricting in Pitt Co. schools

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Wintergreen Elementary, Hope Middle school and D.H. Conley High School used to be the path for students who lived in Irish Creek, Cedar Ridge, Treetops and Dudley’s Grant neighborhoods.

Now Pitt County Schools has decided to tighten their policy on which high school students will attend.

“I think the kids in Irish Creek, Cedar Ridge and Treetops should all get to stay together,” said parent, Kyle Llewellyn. “If they’re going to Hope Middle School, they should be able to go to D.H. Conley like the other kids in Hope Middle School.”

This is the general opinion among parents; parents who are upset they have to send their student to South Central High School.

“It doesn’t make any sense to break up a group of kids who grew up going to school with their friends,” said Llewellyn.

“That was a big concern for all of us and this neighborhood as you can see,” said parent, Yan Liu. “It has a lot of middle and high school students.”

Previously, parents could easily request a change for their student to go on to Conley. Now Pitt County has decided to tighten the process because of overcrowding in Conley High School.

“I think it’s a shame,” said parent, Mike Moran. “The children should be able to follow the roots of their brother, sister, Mom or Dad. So we have community, so we have culture. That people understand who was there before them.”

For some, Conley is an easier route.

“It’s really the best travel path for us as parents, to deliver our kids to and from school,” said Moran.

For others they purchased their home in Irish Creek so their children could go to Conley.

“South Central is huge,” said Liu.

This is causing overall frustration.

“We need to be thinking of how this is affecting people who move here,” said Moran. “People who work here, how the children are affected and all of those things are important.”