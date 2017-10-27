Onslow Co. to hold National Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday

By Published:

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–Tomorrow is National DEA Take-Back Day. Counties across the state will be participating. Onslow County is one of them.

Here locally, you can drop off your unused or unwanted drugs without even having to get out of your car. Onslow Memorial Hospital is hosting a take-back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Simply pull up and drop off your pills, liquid drugs, syringes and narcotics, no questions asked.

“There have been a lot of myths that you can just flush medication down the toilet but it’s not safe for our environment, for our water quality, our plants, or our animals,” Erin Tallman, Senior VP/Patient Advocacy Officer, said. “You certainly don’t want to just throw these away either.”

Jacksonville is ranked nationally for its opioid abuse problem. Officials hope more events like this one will reduce those numbers.

“We are taking any medications this weekend: liquids, expired medications, narcotics, syringes, or sharps,” Tallman said. “Bring us anything and everything so we can get it disposed of properly.”

The hospital is located at 317 Western Boulevard.

