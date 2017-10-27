Man shot during armed robbery dies from injuries, 2 arrested

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – Goldsboro Police arrested two men in connection with a shooting and armed robbery on October 11th at a home on Eason Street.

Kendal Price was arrested on October 25th, and Anthony Barnes on October 27th.

Price and Barnes are accused in the shooting and armed robbery of Robert Baymon. Baymon was shot twice during a struggle with the suspects after allowing them inside his home. He was transported to Wayne UNC Health Care ED for treatment, then transferred to Vidant Medical in Greenville, N.C. in critical condition where he died 8 days later.

Baymon’s death is still under investigation. Police say more arrests are possible.