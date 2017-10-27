Local Halloween spending expected to increase this year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Halloween spending is expected to reach a record $9.1 billion this year.

That’s according to the National Retail Federation.

More than 179 million Americans are expected to partake in Halloween festivities like trick or treating, going to a party, visiting a haunted house, and dressing up.

Thousands of families in the east are contributing to the prediction. 9 On Your Side stopped by Halloween Express in Greenville where costumes and decorations are flying off the shelves.

Owner, Lisa Cartwright says business is better than ever and recent box office hits are driving sales.

“Superheroes are just classic,” said Cartwright. “When a movie comes out it really makes that big. Wonder Woman is a really great one from women and girls. Batman is always big for boys.”

The movie “It” also sparked a lot of interest in clown masks, costumes and make up.