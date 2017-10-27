Local Halloween spending expected to increase this year

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Halloween spending is expected to reach a record $9.1 billion this year.

That’s according to the National Retail Federation.

More than 179 million Americans are expected to partake in Halloween festivities like trick or treating, going to a party, visiting a haunted house, and dressing up.

Thousands of families in the east are contributing to the prediction. 9 On Your Side stopped by Halloween Express in Greenville where costumes and decorations are flying off the shelves.

Owner, Lisa Cartwright says business is better than ever and recent box office hits are driving sales.

“Superheroes are just classic,” said Cartwright. “When a movie comes out it really makes that big. Wonder Woman is a really great one from women and girls. Batman is always big for boys.”

The movie “It” also sparked a lot of interest in clown masks, costumes and make up.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s