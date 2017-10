WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The license of a Duplin County assisted living facility in Wallace was suspended Wednesday after the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said the conditions were a threat to the safety of residents.

The Golden Care Adult Living Facility’s license was suspended as the result of an investigation on October 17.

All residents were removed from the adult care home and relocated by the Duplin County Department of Social Services.