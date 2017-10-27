Kinston man sends woman to hospital following physical and sexual assault

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Kinston police made an arrest on Thursday after a report was filed last Saturday involving sexual and physical assault.
On Saturday, officers from the Kinston Police Department responded to an assault call.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with a female who had an injury to her face.
The female told officers she had been sexually and physically assaulted.
The female subject was transported to UNC-Lenoir hospital for medical treatment.
Further investigation led to officers to Redmond.
Redmond was charged with Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Felony Attempted Second Degree Sex Offense.
Redmond was placed in the Lenoir County Detention Center under a $35,000 bond.