Kinston man sends woman to hospital following physical and sexual assault

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Kinston police made an arrest on Thursday after a report was filed last Saturday involving sexual and physical assault.

On Saturday, officers from the Kinston Police Department responded to an assault call.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a female who had an injury to her face.

The female told officers she had been sexually and physically assaulted.

The female subject was transported to UNC-Lenoir hospital for medical treatment.

Further investigation led to officers to Redmond.

Redmond was charged with Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Felony Attempted Second Degree Sex Offense.

Redmond was placed in the Lenoir County Detention Center under a $35,000 bond.