Kinston aims to improve access to Heritage Court area

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Hurricane Matthew flooding last year made it difficult for emergency services to reach the tenants of Heritage Court Apartments in Kinston.

One issue was Doctors Drive, the road Heritage Court is off of, only has one access point.

The road will be extended about half a mile to Airport Road, and an 8-inch water line will be extended by the road to provide fire protection and water supplies.

Kinston assistant director of public services Steve Miller said having two access points will be in everyone’s best interest.

“We’re very thankful for the funding with the grant and for the opportunity to do this,” said Steve Miller, assistant director of public services. “Not only for the residents who unfortunately experienced the hurricane, but for the potential of new housing.”

The city is working with an engineering firm that is in the design stage, and they hope to start construction early next year.