First Alert Forecast: Warm & sunny to end the week but rain, wind and t-storms Sunday

SUMMARY: Chilly weather continues this AM, with patchy frost likely. Warmer temperatures return this afternoon and into the weekend, but heavier showers and storms will be likely. Click on the video for a more detailed forecast.



THIS MORNING: Skies are clear with patchy frost with temps in the 30’s (40’s at the coast). Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be sunny with highs on either side of 70. Winds are out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Not as cool tonight, mid to upper 40s inland and mid 50s along the coast with clear skies and light winds.

THIS WEEKEND: An approaching storm system will bring a better chance of rain late Saturday evening and Sunday. Rain/thunderstorms could be heavy, with gusty winds. “First Alert Weather Day” will be in effect. Highs in the 70’s.

TROPICS: Thunderstorms continue to organize in the Caribbean Sea. For the latest, click here

