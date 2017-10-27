Dramatic video shows car driving into immigrant rights rally

BREA, Calif. (CBS News) — A man drove his car slowly through marchers Thursday at an immigrant rights rally, with one demonstrator jumping on the hood as the car lurched forward and then stopped. Police quickly surrounded it and arrested the man.
Brea Police Chief Jack Conklin said none of the demonstrators sought first aid but the SEIU United Service Workers West union later released a statement saying six people were taken to a hospital for evaluation.
The union helped organize the protest, and President David Huerta said the f
Police disputed that.
“I think he was trying to get through the crowd,” Lt. Adam Hawley said. “We don’t have any indication he was trying to harm somebody.”
Hawley told CBS Los Angeles police think the motorist may have gotten caught in the middle of the protesters.
But the driver, 56-year-old Daniel Wenzek, was arrested for investigation of assault with a deadly weapon, Hawley said. Wenzek was later released pending the investigation.