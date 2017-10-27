Down Eats: Spunky McDoogle’s in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re looking for some luck of the Irish while getting your grub on, head over to Spunky McDoogle’s in New Bern.

The Irish pub has been bringing in the hungry and thirsty of Craven County for more than a decade.

Serving up a lot of favorites, from the hot wings and massive nachos, to the corned beef and cabbage, an Irish favorite.

“Our corned beef and cabbage was so popular that people couldn’t get it on St. Patrick’s Day, so we tried to do it once a month,” said William Askenstedt, a manager at Spunky McDoogle’s.

The favorite is served up just once each month, falling on the 17th day of the month.

“Stick the fork in it, put it in your mouth, and it just goes down,” said regular Robbie Robberts about the corned beef.

Other people come to Spunky McDoogle’s for their own reasons. Perry Turned is a big fan of the chili.

“It’s about a 25 minute drive, so I’ll drive all the way here for the chili so it’s got to be pretty good,” he said.

Others, like Rich LePore, come for the great service and tasty Irish soda muffins.

“If your break it off, and taste it, it’s got this marvelous after taste,” LePore said.

