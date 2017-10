MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Carteret County law enforcement agencies are hosting its fall “Pills Can Kill” event on Saturday.

“Pills Can Kill” is a prescription drug take-back program in conjunction with “Operation Medicine Drop.”

The event is happening from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at all five Food Lion locations in Carteret County.

The event makes it convenient for you to rid your home of potentially dangerous prescription drugs.

Liquids, needles or sharps of any kind will not be accepted.