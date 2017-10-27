“Booze It and Lose It:’ Officials warn ECU students of drunk driving dangers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The “Booze it and Lose It” campaign was introduced on ECU’s campus Friday ahead of Halloween weekend.

Police and state wanted students to be aware of precaution set in place.

That includes checkpoints on roadways, an increased police presence, and a “saturation patrol” looking specifically for drunk drivers.

“The best thing for individuals to do is make sure they make appropriate plans prior to going out for Halloween, Halloween parties, involving the use of alcohol,” said Mark Ezzell, director of the NCDOT Governor’s Highway Safety Program. “That includes being able to make sure that they have a designated driver.”