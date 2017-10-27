Bathroom body slam leaves NC high school student with serious injuries

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) — A student at Southeast Guilford High School has been charged in connection to a fight that left a student seriously injured. The incident happened on campus Tuesday, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said.

As a result of the fight, 17-year-old Trequan Montgomery is charged with assault inflicting serious injury. Investigators say a video they looked at reportedly shows Montgomery body slamming another boy during the fight.

The video was posted on social media and shared dozens of times.

Jordan Jones, a senior at Southeast Guilford High School, says it’s scary to see such violence at her school.

“It’s like really nerve-racking to me how people can be. You never know who people really are,” said Jones. “It’s scary to people who go to school here.”

Guilford County Sheriff’s Deputies say the video surfaced on social media Wednesday night.

WFMY News 2 is not publishing that video because juveniles are involved.

The video reportedly shows a group of kids watching a fight between two students in one of the school bathrooms, and at some point Montgomery stepped in, picked up one of the students and slammed the boy to the floor.

Captain Dough Burroughs says the school district usually handles disciplinary action for fights on campus.

But in this situation, Burroughs says it was a “defenseless assault,” and that’s why they decided press charges.

“Once you have another kid coming in and picking up another kid and slamming him into the ground, he wasn’t involved in this fight whatsoever. He just came in and took matters into his own hands and that’s when it turned into an assault,” said Burroughs. “With the injuries, that’s when we are going to get involved.”

The video shows the student lying unconscious on the bathroom floor. He was taken to the hospital.

Burroughs says there are not any more fights happening in schools than usual.

People are just hearing about them more because they see them on social media.

“Everybody is on social media these days,” said Burroughs. “Anytime you post something on it and it goes viral, it’s going to cause a lot of comments in our conversation. It’s different from hearing about a fight in school versus seeing it happen in real life in a video.”

Guilford County Schools has launched its own investigation into the incident.

A spokesperson for the district said the students involved in the fight will be disciplined but the actual consequences are being withheld for privacy of students.

GCS says the school followed appropriate protocols for bringing the situation under control.

They contacted parents and students and notified them of the situation.

Moving forward, the school district plans to review its policies based on the findings of its investigation.