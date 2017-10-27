9OYS Investigates: Residents of Kinston mobile home park without water

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Residents in a Kinston mobile home park said they’ve been without water for days, despite paying their bill.

They live in Jackson Heights mobile home park, which is located on 405 Wanda Street.

The only source of water dozens of people in the Jackson Heights neighborhood have access to are porta potties and a mobile hand washing station.

Charles Garrish, who owns the park, said the well that pumps the water has broken down.

Residents said it’s happened before but never for so long.

They don’t know when the water will be on, and they say each day gets worse and worse.

“You can’t cook much cause there ain’t no water,” said Eddie Bell, who’s family lives in the park. “So it’s aggravating.”

Garrish said he just bought new parts to fix the wells and hopes to have water back on soon.

The signs on the hand washing station said no drinking or cooking should be done with the water, but some residents said they use it to brush their teeth because they have no other option.

9OYS will have more on this story as it develops.

