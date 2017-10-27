16 year old charged with larceny in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies responded to a call on Thursday at 7:31 p.m. from a residence on East Lang Street in Fountain. It was reported that a garden tiller was taken during the night.

During the investigation deputies were able to identify 16 year old William Prayer as the suspect in this case.

Deputies continued to investigate Prayer due to other crimes in the area.

Prayer has been connected to six other cases.

7 total cases were solved.

Prayer was charged with: 3 counts Felony Breaking or Entering, 3 counts Larceny After Breaking or Entering, 3 counts Larceny, Injury to Personal Property, Trespassing, Breaking or entering a Motor Vehicle.

Prayer is being held at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $78,000 bond.

