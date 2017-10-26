States of emergency in effect after North Carolina storms

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — States of emergency are in effect for portions of North Carolina still trying to dig out from severe storms earlier in the week.

A statement from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office on Wednesday said the town of Marshall has declared a state of emergency after authorities say a submerged sewer line which travels under the French Broad River is believed to have broken.

The governor’s office also said local states of emergency are in place in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Rutherford and Wilkes counties due to the storms. The formal declaration enables jurisdictions to seek state or federal aid if needed.

About a dozen secondary roads remain closed in Catawba, Caldwell, Cleveland and Wilkes counties due to downed trees or power lines. High water has closed several roads in Transylvania County.