Roanoke Rapids murder suspect arrested after day on the run, sheriff says

CBS North Carolina Published:

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old murder suspect who was on the run has now turned himself in to authorities, according to Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp.

Matthew James Scott, of Roanoke Rapids, was wanted for the murder of Sequan Flemming, 20, that occurred on Tuesday.

Around 6 p.m. , deputies responded to a shooting call at the of Branch Avenue and Bowser Street in Roanoke Rapids.

Responding deputies found 20-year-old Sequan Flemming suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, officials said.

Matthew James Scott turned himself in Wednesday evening and was arrested for murder. He has a Nov. 15 court date and was given no bond.

Tripp said there is an apparent motive that will not be released at this time.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s