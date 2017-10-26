Police: Suspect arrested in deadly Grambling State shootings

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) – A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that killed a Grambling State University student and his friend after a fight on the Louisiana college’s campus.

Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Maj. Stephen Williams says in a statement that Jaylin M. Wayne faces first-degree murder charges after his arrest Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting came after an altercation that started inside a dorm room and spilled out into a courtyard about midnight.

Sheriff Mike Stone said in a statement that the suspect and victims knew each other “to some extent” and stressed that the shooting wasn’t random or an act of terrorism.

A university spokesman identified the victims as Grambling junior Earl Andrews and Monquiarious Caldwell, both 23 and from Farmerville, Louisiana.