Pitt Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for man they say escaped after high-speed chase

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they said escaped from detectives Wednesday after a high-speed chase.

Justin Artis Wayne Johnson is facing nine felony charges, which include eluding police, trafficking and selling cocaine, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Detectives said Johnson was driving a white SUV Wednesday when they tried to stop in on the drug-related charges.

Johnson refused to stop, deputies said.

The SUV was stopped after a short chase, but the Johnson rammed a Sheriff’s Office vehicle and escaped again, deputies said.

The chase ended with Johnson fleeing the vehicle and running into the woods on foot, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office recovered drugs and a handgun.

The suspect is still at large and more charges are pending, the Sheriff’s Office said.