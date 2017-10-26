People and Places with Pierce: Ironclad Motorsports

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston is a city that takes pride in its champions. From Kinston High School basketball to Down East Wood Ducks baseball, there’s plenty to be proud of. But there’s another set of champions who are quickly creating some buzz of their own.

“Motocross is totally different from any other sport,” said Chris Lancaster, an 18 year old motocross rider.

“Ironclad Motorsports started about 8 years ago,” said Brian Hussey, director of motor sports at Ironclad Motorsports. “We just had a pipe dream of doing a motocross race during the fair, and it has actually developed into a full time race track.”

Daring jumps that you and I wouldn’t dream of trying: these guys do for the love of the sport.

“This here, we’re jumping 130 to 140 foot jumps,” said 23 year old motocross rider Lane Hussey. “And that takes skill.”

Skill and a gentle nudge from dear old dad.

“When I first started doing it, it was terrifying,” added Lane Hussey. “Dad used to threaten me and say I’m gonna sell it all. If you don’t jump that jump I’m gonna sell it all and now the bigger the jump the better.”

We asked 16 year old motocross rider Jeremy Craft what it like hitting some of the bigger jumps. “A little scary.”

“This track has got a lot more jumps than some tracks,” explained Lancaster.

And there’s a good reason for that.

“The boys actually got together and they designed this track,” explained Brian Hussey. “And we’ve made tweaks and changes to it.”

“I was out here when it first got started,” said Lane Hussey. “I was 15 years old and I stayed out here all day while the dump trucks came in and hauled the dirt. It’s cool to know that you helped build a track that you get to ride on when you want.”

It’s a track that’s inspired champions. In 2016, at the age of 6, Mason Raynor won the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship for his class.

“I had to work really hard,” said Raynor, who is now 8. “You had to go through like a lot of places and go to a lot of different states.”

He may already be a champion, but he still looks up to the big guys.

“One day I hope I can be as fast as them,” added Raynor.

He hopes to one day go off the high jumps too.

“We have riders from 4 or 5 years old all the way up to 60 years old,” said Brian Hussey.

Young or old, they all share the same passion.

“When you get on a motorcycle it takes everything, all of your problems, all of your life situations, away,” said Lane Hussey. “And it’s just you and your bike. There’s nobody or nothing bothering you. Your mind just kind of goes away and you’re just in a different world. I tell ya it’s nice.”

There’s nothing like some sandy Carolina dirt and a little air time to round out your day.

Ironclad Motorsports is hosting a Halloween Motocross Battle Sunday, October 29, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

