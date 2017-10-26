Operation Spotlight nets 22 on drug charges in Craven, Carteret counties

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Twenty-two people were charged and 19 were arrested in October in the first round of Operation Spotlight, according to the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the operation targeted drug dealers in Carteret and Craven counties.

According to a news release, detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, Morehead City Police Department and Havelock Police Department began investigating drug complaints across the two counties.

They then used undercover narcotics detectives and confidential informants to purchase drugs, leading to the arrests.

Drugs involved in the investigations included heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, LSD, ecstasy, and a variety of prescription medication.

In early October, law enforcement began searching for 28 people wanted on drug charges.

The Sheriff’s Office said they expect about 130 people to be charged with drug crimes over the coming weeks.

The following suspects were arrested and face the following charges.

John Gabriel Aguon, 26, Beaufort, NC

Bond: $40,000 secured

Two counts of sell and deliver cocaine; one count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, manufacture methamphetamine, sell methamphetamine, deliver methamphetamine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine, manufacture cocaine, and possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park.

Alex Michael Becker, 21, Peletier, NC

Bond: $100,000 secured

Four counts of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance, two counts each of sell a schedule I controlled substance, deliver a scheduled I controlled substance, conspiracy to sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for sell of a controlled substance, and one count of sell and delivery of a schedule I controlled substance.

Ronnie Louis Billings, 32, New Bern, NC

Bond: $50,000 secured

One count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver cocaine, manufacture cocaine, and possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver heroin.

Delbert Lavelle Bivings, 19, Havelock, NC

Bond: $4,000 secured

Two counts of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver marijuana.

Kimberly Ann Case, 37, Newport, NC

Bond: $15,000 secured

One count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, and conspiracy to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance.

Jennifer Ann Chandler, 27, Newport, NC

Bond: $100,000 secured

Three counts each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver heroin, sell heroin, deliver heroin, two counts of conspiring to sell and deliver heroin.

Corey Antrion Cox, 35, New Bern, NC

Bond: $7.5 million secured

Ten counts of trafficking opium or heroin, one count each of selling heroin, delivery of heroin, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver heroin and felony flee and elude arrest with motor vehicle.

Carrie Jean Dubbs, 25, Newport, NC

Bond: $50,000 secured

One count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver heroin, possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine, and possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a child care center.

Jeremy Wade Fitzgerald, 33, Newport, NC

Bond: $75,000 secured

Two counts each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver heroin, sell heroin, deliver heroin, and conspiracy to sell and deliver heroin.

Asia Nicole Hammonds, 17, Newport, NC

Bond: $10,000 secured

Two counts each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a schedule I controlled substance, conspiracy to sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance, and one count each of sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance, sell a schedule I controlled substance, deliver a schedule I controlled substance, and maintaining a dwelling that was used for the selling of a controlled substance.

Anson Joseph Jacobs, 21, Newport, NC

Bond: $50,000 secured

Three counts of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a child care center, two counts each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver methamphetamine, conspiracy to sell methamphetamine, and one count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver heroin, conspiracy to sell heroin.

James Douglas McBroom, III, 30, Morehead City, NC

Bond: $30,000 secured

Two counts of deliver of heroin, one count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver heroin, sell heroin, and conspiracy to deliver heroin.

Rodney Roy Mitchell, 19, Morehead City, NC

Bond: $10,000 secured

Four counts of sell and deliver of marijuana, two counts each of manufacturing marijuana, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver marijuana, and maintaining a vehicle that was used for the selling of a controlled substance.

Charles Purcell Morris, Sr., 51, Newport, NC

Bond: $50,000 secured

Two counts each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver methamphetamine, sell and deliver cocaine, and possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park, one count each of manufacturing methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, conspiracy to sell methamphetamine, and possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver cocaine and manufacture cocaine.

Francisco Ramos, Jr., 40, Newport, NC

Bond: $160,000 secured

Four counts each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, one count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver heroin, selling heroin, delivering heroin, and conspiracy to sell and deliver heroin.

Porsche Anna Steeves, 41, Havelock, NC

Bond: $50,000 secured

Two counts of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a child care center, one count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver heroin, conspiracy to sell heroin, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver methamphetamine, conspiracy to sell methamphetamine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, and conspiracy to deliver a schedule II controlled substance.

James Robert Sutton, Jr., 38, Morehead City, NC

Bond: $20,000 secured

Two counts of sell and delivery of heroin, one count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver of heroin, manufacture a schedule I controlled substance, and possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park.

Charles Tharp, 25, Newport, NC

Bond: $5,000 secured

Two counts each of the sell or delivery of a counterfeit controlled substance, possession with the intent to sell or deliver a counterfeit controlled substance, and one count of maintaining a vehicle that was used for the selling of a controlled substance.

Dani Maria Weiss, 37, Newport, NC

Bond: $35,000 secured

Three counts of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, one count each of manufacture a schedule IV controlled substance, sell a schedule IV controlled substance, deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, conspiracy to sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, and possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park.

The following suspects will be served warrants at a later date and face the following charges.

James Edward White, Jr., 24, N.C. Department of Corrections

Two counts of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a child care center, one count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver heroin, conspiracy to sell heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, conspiracy to sell cocaine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a schedule I controlled substance, sell a schedule I controlled substance, deliver a schedule II controlled substance, and maintaining a vehicle that was used for the selling of a controlled substance.

Allison Suzanne Aldridge, 40, N.C. Department of Corrections

Three counts of maintaining a dwelling for sell of a controlled substance, two counts each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver methamphetamine, sell methamphetamine, one count each of conspiracy to sell methamphetamine, delivery methamphetamine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ronnie O’Neil Morris, 25, N.C. Department of Corrections

One count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a schedule I controlled substance, sell a schedule I controlled substance, deliver a schedule I controlled substance, and conspiracy to sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance.