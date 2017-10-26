One step closer to IKEA as Cary makes final plans for Cary Towne Center

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The world’s largest furniture retailer continues to bring anticipation to the Triangle.

Thursday, Cary leaders will meet about IKEA and the plans to bring it to the Cary Towne Center.

Many in the community have seen the potential plans of a possible IKEA and believe a store like it would revitalize the Cary Towne Center.

Today is the final step for a rezoning of the property, but Cary’s planning department says it’s really just the beginnings for the retail store.

Town Council will vote on the request with a preliminary development plan. Leaders will have to consider specific development standards for a retail tenant space where an IKEA store is anticipated.

If approved, the next step in the process will be for IKEA officials to submit a full development plan.

IKEA’s plan calls for a 359,000 square foot building as well as 1,000 parking spaces.

The project involves demolition of the old Macy’s and Sears, which if approved, would happen in the fall of next year.

The company says they have a goal of opening by the fall of 2020. If all the plans are approved and the store is built, it would be the first store in the area. The current closest IKEA is in Charlotte.