Multiple counties to hold opioid discussion

By Published: Updated:
This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Happening Thursday, county leadership in Martin, Tyrrell, and Washington counties will meet to discuss the opioid epidemic in the counties.

This is the first time these three counties are taking a real stand against the issue.

There’s a jam packed agenda at today’s event, and a list of speakers ranging from county commissioners to law enforcement officials.

This was first issued by an initiative through the “North Carolina Association of County Commissioners.”

Organizers say the counties were challenged to engage local elected officials.

Substance abuse counselors hope this will be the start to the end of the problem.

“I’m glad they’re addressing it” said Loretta Ebison and opioid abuse counselor. “I’m glad the issue is now in people’s ears, because typically when issues like substance abuse or other things happen people don’t pay attention to it affects their brother their sister their mom their dad.”

Through this meeting they hope to raise awareness, discuss the effects on its citizens, and educate leaders on how to create prevention and treatment programs in the county.

The meeting runs from 9 am until 1 pm at the “Senator Bob Martin Center” in Williamston.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s