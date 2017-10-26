Multiple counties to hold opioid discussion

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Happening Thursday, county leadership in Martin, Tyrrell, and Washington counties will meet to discuss the opioid epidemic in the counties.

This is the first time these three counties are taking a real stand against the issue.

There’s a jam packed agenda at today’s event, and a list of speakers ranging from county commissioners to law enforcement officials.

This was first issued by an initiative through the “North Carolina Association of County Commissioners.”

Organizers say the counties were challenged to engage local elected officials.

Substance abuse counselors hope this will be the start to the end of the problem.

“I’m glad they’re addressing it” said Loretta Ebison and opioid abuse counselor. “I’m glad the issue is now in people’s ears, because typically when issues like substance abuse or other things happen people don’t pay attention to it affects their brother their sister their mom their dad.”

Through this meeting they hope to raise awareness, discuss the effects on its citizens, and educate leaders on how to create prevention and treatment programs in the county.

The meeting runs from 9 am until 1 pm at the “Senator Bob Martin Center” in Williamston.