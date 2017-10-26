Mount Olive woman tries to drown 4 kids in tub, deputies say

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

BURGAW, N.C. (WNCT) — A Mount Olive woman tried to drown her four children in a bathtub Tuesday, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the 9400 block of N.C. Hwy. 11  in Pender County around 11:55 a.m.

After investigating, they arrested Aeisha Milton, 29, who has been charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The children ranged in age from 10 months to 3 years old.

The children were taken to Pender Memorial Hospital and have been released.

Milton is being held without bond in the Pender County Jail.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s