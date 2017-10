GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Local teacher, Michael Bonner, who appeared on Ellen and NBC Nightly News will discuss his new book at the Greenville Barnes and Nobel on Thursday.

Bonner’s first book entitled “Get Up or Give Up” discusses how he almost quit teaching and his journey that led him to fame.

Bonner will sign copies of his book at the event.

The event starts at 6 p.m.