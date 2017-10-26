La Grange teacher trying to win grant for STEM education

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT)- A local teacher is taking matters into her own hands to help her students.

Alicia Davis, a digital specialist and STEAM club adviser for the La Grange Elementary School, is just clicks away from winning a grant that could bring additional resources to STEM education in the area.

Davis entered her proposal in the “Farmers Insurance Thank America’s Teachers” contest. 180 teachers nationwide will be awarded $2,500 grants.

“One of the things we really need is to work with LEGOs to build on our fall forward which means taking risks is ok,” said Alicia Davis, “So if you make a mistake the first time you can rebuild. What better tool to do that with than LEGOs.”

The STEAM club is made of 25 students third through fifth grade, who are very excited for their teacher.

“She’s going to get these robots. We’re going to build those robots and use our iPads to make them move,” said Isabelle Parker, a member of STEAM.

Supporters can see Davis’s proposal and cast their votes daily here.