Kinston fire department looking at new training site

Kinston, N.C. (WNCT)- The Kinston Fire Department may soon have a new local training site for its fire fighters.

Five acres of land off of Brown Street will allow officers to train on structural fires and learn more about the behavior of fires. The city is in the process of coming to a five year agreement to get this site up and operating. Both the department and the community will benefit from this new training site.

“We will be able to better train our employees… our fire fighters,” said Fire Chief Don Crawford, “we can go to this facility at any time rather than using an acquired structure and in a more controlled environment.”

The department is hoping to have the agreement in a few weeks and begin construction immediately after.