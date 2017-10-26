Jacksonville event helps homeless vets prepare for winter weather

By Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A special event for homeless veterans to get free cold weather gear took place Thursday in Jacksonville.

The N.C. Works Career Center and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs sponsored the event.

Veterans who attended were able to choose from socks, blankets and coats, as well as toiletries and food.

All of the items were donated by the community.

Flu shots and hot meals were also provided.

“It’s very important to be able to help these veterans,” said Rich Morton, disabled veteran outreach specialist. “These veterans aren’t asking for a handout. They’re asking for a hand up. Anybody at any time can find themselves in a position where things didn’t go quite right today.”

Any veterans who weren’t able to make it out are encouraged to stop by the N.C. Works center for help.

It’s located at 461 Western Boulevard in Jacksonville.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s