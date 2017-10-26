Jacksonville event helps homeless vets prepare for winter weather

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A special event for homeless veterans to get free cold weather gear took place Thursday in Jacksonville.

The N.C. Works Career Center and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs sponsored the event.

Veterans who attended were able to choose from socks, blankets and coats, as well as toiletries and food.

All of the items were donated by the community.

Flu shots and hot meals were also provided.

“It’s very important to be able to help these veterans,” said Rich Morton, disabled veteran outreach specialist. “These veterans aren’t asking for a handout. They’re asking for a hand up. Anybody at any time can find themselves in a position where things didn’t go quite right today.”

Any veterans who weren’t able to make it out are encouraged to stop by the N.C. Works center for help.

It’s located at 461 Western Boulevard in Jacksonville.