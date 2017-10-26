Greenville police prepare for big crowds on Halloween

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are preparing for larges crowds in Uptown Greenville during the holiday.

There will be many checkpoints throughout Uptown including by Fifth Street and the parking deck.

Police Chief Mark Holtzman said the security will be similar to that of an ECU game.

“We are using the same staff that would screen there are going to screen for us here, so it won’t be a police officer just checking you it will be private security just like at the game,” Holtzman said. “Once you get through the gate you’ll see police officers around there for your safety. If you need anything please let us know.”

Holtzman said in contrast to previous years they are keeping the flow of traffic open on Evans Street.

They are not allowing weapons, but they are allowing masks this year.

