First Alert Forecast: Quiet, cool and sunny to end the work week

SUMMARY: Quiet weather continues for now, but an approaching storm system could bring a better chance of rain on Sunday. Click on the video for a more detailed forecast.

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy with a few passing showers. Winds are out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with winds out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with temps in the upper 30s to lower 40s inland and mid to upper 40s along the coast. Winds are out of the west at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Skies will be sunny with highs near 70.

TROPICS: An area of thunderstorms in the western Caribbean has potential to develop into a tropical system. For the latest, click here

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Thu
49° F
precip:
50%
7am
Thu
48° F
precip:
10%
8am
Thu
46° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
48° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
51° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
55° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
57° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
59° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
61° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
62° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
62° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
62° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
60° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
54° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
51° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
49° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
48° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
46° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
45° F
precip:
0%
1am
Fri
44° F
precip:
0%
2am
Fri
43° F
precip:
0%
3am
Fri
42° F
precip:
0%
4am
Fri
41° F
precip:
0%
5am
Fri
40° F
precip:
0%
6am
Fri
40° F
precip:
0%
7am
Fri
40° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
40° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
47° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
55° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
62° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
65° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
67° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
69° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
70° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
70° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
70° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
67° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
61° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
57° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
55° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
54° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Fri
53° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sat
51° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sat
50° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sat
49° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sat
49° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sat
48° F
precip:
0%
