First Alert Forecast: Quiet, cool and sunny to end the work week

SUMMARY: Quiet weather continues for now, but an approaching storm system could bring a better chance of rain on Sunday. Click on the video for a more detailed forecast.



THIS MORNING: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy with a few passing showers. Winds are out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with winds out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with temps in the upper 30s to lower 40s inland and mid to upper 40s along the coast. Winds are out of the west at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Skies will be sunny with highs near 70.

TROPICS: An area of thunderstorms in the western Caribbean has potential to develop into a tropical system. For the latest, click here

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 49 ° F precip: 50% 48 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 59 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 60 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 45 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 62 ° F precip: 0% 65 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 69 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 70 ° F precip: 0% 67 ° F precip: 0% 61 ° F precip: 0% 57 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 0% 54 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast