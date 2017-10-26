Elderly man dies after mobile home park fire in Jacksonville

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An elderly man died in a fire that broke out in the Wood Creek mobile home park in Jacksonville Wednesday night,  the Sheriff’s Office said.

The fire started around 8:15 p.m. on Walter Lanier Road at one of the homes.

When emergency crews arrived, the fire had spread to the majority of the home.

The fire was extinguished, and the victim was found dead inside, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Neighbors told 9 On Your Side the man, who lives in one of the mobile homes, was quiet and friendly.

The Sheriff’s Office said the identity of the deceased is pending completion of the autopsy by the Medical Examiner and notification of next of kin.

An investigation is still underway to determine the cause of the fire.

 

 

